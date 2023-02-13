Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 13th (ASBFY, ASHTY, BALY, BKGFY, BLWYF, CHKP, MNDY, OCUL, ONTTF, SAPIF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 13th:

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 1,400 ($16.83) to GBX 1,900 ($22.84).

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,500 ($66.11) to GBX 6,000 ($72.12).

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $21.00.

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,807 ($45.76) to GBX 3,992 ($47.99).

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,167 ($26.05) to GBX 2,522 ($30.32).

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,700 ($32.46) to GBX 2,620 ($31.49).

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target lowered by FBN Securities from $155.00 to $150.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $185.00.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $11.00.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 671 ($8.07) to GBX 529 ($6.36).

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$39.00 to C$43.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $60.00.

