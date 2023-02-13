Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 13th (ASBFY, ASHTY, BALY, BKGFY, BLWYF, CHKP, MNDY, OCUL, ONTTF, SAPIF)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 13th:

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 1,400 ($16.83) to GBX 1,900 ($22.84).

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,500 ($66.11) to GBX 6,000 ($72.12).

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $21.00.

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,807 ($45.76) to GBX 3,992 ($47.99).

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,167 ($26.05) to GBX 2,522 ($30.32).

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,700 ($32.46) to GBX 2,620 ($31.49).

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target lowered by FBN Securities from $155.00 to $150.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $185.00.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $11.00.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 671 ($8.07) to GBX 529 ($6.36).

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$39.00 to C$43.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $60.00.

