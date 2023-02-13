Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for United Rentals (URI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of United Rentals (NYSE: URI) in the last few weeks:

2/8/2023 – United Rentals is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2023 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $360.00 to $475.00.

1/30/2023 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $404.00 to $441.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $425.00 to $515.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $341.00 to $399.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $505.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $380.00 to $436.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $420.00 to $460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $375.00 to $425.00.

1/13/2023 – United Rentals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2023 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $440.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2022 – United Rentals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/19/2022 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2022 – United Rentals was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $448.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $466.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at United Rentals

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

