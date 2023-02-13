Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 13th (BDEV, BKG, BSE, BWY, CPG, CRST, DEVO, GLE, LRE, NG)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 13th:

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 535 ($6.43) target price on the stock.

Get Barratt Developments plc alerts:

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 486 ($5.84) target price on the stock.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 4,750 ($57.10) price target on the stock.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 36 ($0.43) target price on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its top pick rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 2,860 ($34.38) target price on the stock.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,625 ($19.53) price target on the stock.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its top pick rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 560 ($6.73) price target on the stock.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 785 ($9.44) price target on the stock.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.02) target price on the stock.

National Grid (LON:NG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 1,250 ($15.03) target price on the stock.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 1,600 ($19.23) target price on the stock.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 610 ($7.33) target price on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.84) price target on the stock.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a £124 ($149.06) price target on the stock.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 83 ($1.00) target price on the stock.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 125 ($1.50) target price on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 4,650 ($55.90) price target on the stock.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its top pick rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 950 ($11.42) price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.