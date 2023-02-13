Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 13th (BDEV, BKG, BSE, BWY, CPG, CRST, DEVO, GLE, LRE, NG)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 13th:

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 535 ($6.43) target price on the stock.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 486 ($5.84) target price on the stock.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 4,750 ($57.10) price target on the stock.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 36 ($0.43) target price on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its top pick rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 2,860 ($34.38) target price on the stock.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,625 ($19.53) price target on the stock.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its top pick rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 560 ($6.73) price target on the stock.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 785 ($9.44) price target on the stock.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.02) target price on the stock.

National Grid (LON:NG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 1,250 ($15.03) target price on the stock.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 1,600 ($19.23) target price on the stock.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 610 ($7.33) target price on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.84) price target on the stock.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a £124 ($149.06) price target on the stock.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 83 ($1.00) target price on the stock.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 125 ($1.50) target price on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 4,650 ($55.90) price target on the stock.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its top pick rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 950 ($11.42) price target on the stock.

