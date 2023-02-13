Investors Purchase Large Volume of Reata Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,182 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 14% compared to the typical volume of 1,908 put options.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 461,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,440. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,587,000 after acquiring an additional 85,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RETA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.