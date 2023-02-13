Invitoken Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $73,951.73 (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, Invitoken has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Invitoken token can now be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00007975 BTC on popular exchanges. Invitoken has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and $73,951.73 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Invitoken Profile

Invitoken launched on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken.

Buying and Selling Invitoken

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

