IPG Photonics (IPGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $111.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.27. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $157.50. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth about $597,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $559,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About IPG Photonics

A number of research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

