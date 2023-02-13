iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Position Reduced by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments cut its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $999,000.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLQD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,969. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.01.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.

