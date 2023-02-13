iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $81.23. The stock had a trading volume of 681,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,069. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.57.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

