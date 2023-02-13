iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Trimmed by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,079 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.23. 681,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,069. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

