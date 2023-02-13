iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.6% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.21. 6,989,279 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.34.

