iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,188. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.71. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

