iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,815 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $13,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.22. The company had a trading volume of 659,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,996. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

