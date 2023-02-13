iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.91. 136,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 79,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1,401.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the period.

