iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.84. 605,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,334,500. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.16. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

