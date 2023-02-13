iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,752 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 4.4% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $21,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.38. 480,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

