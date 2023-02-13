iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 405.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.16. 1,186,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

