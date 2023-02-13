iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Up 54.9% in January

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the January 15th total of 755,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,058,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $110.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,787,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,428. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.98.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

