iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after purchasing an additional 453,506 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 273.9% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 518.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $102.74. 64,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,540. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average of $93.94. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

