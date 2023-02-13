iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,449 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Wealth Management Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 216,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.95. 6,194,131 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14.

