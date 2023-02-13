Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14. 4,467,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 30,345,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays raised Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06.
Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 5.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.
About Itaú Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.
