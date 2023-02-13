Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Jabil has a dividend payout ratio of 3.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jabil to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $82.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.43. Jabil has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $293,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,077.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $76,997.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $293,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,077.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,632 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,489. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jabil by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,593,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,364,000 after buying an additional 39,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Jabil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,877,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also

