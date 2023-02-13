Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Jack Henry & Associates has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 32 years. Jack Henry & Associates has a payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.58. 78,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $163.56 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

