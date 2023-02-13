Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Short Interest Update

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 105.4% from the January 15th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JUGG. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 3.9% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 198,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 60,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 903,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 16,055 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the second quarter worth $234,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Stock Performance

JUGG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 300,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,005. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

About Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

