Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,650 ($55.90) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ULVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,400 ($52.89) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,120 ($61.55) price target on Unilever in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($46.88) price target on Unilever in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Unilever from GBX 3,900 ($46.88) to GBX 3,800 ($45.68) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($51.69) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,101.67 ($49.30).

Unilever Stock Performance

ULVR traded up GBX 80.17 ($0.96) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,212.67 ($50.64). The company had a trading volume of 1,476,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,830. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,152.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,043.44. The company has a market cap of £106.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,160.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,249.50 ($51.08).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

