Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jianpu Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 7.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jianpu Technology stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.96. 3,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,199. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. Jianpu Technology has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.22.

Jianpu Technology ( NYSE:JT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.79 million for the quarter.

Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of an open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.

