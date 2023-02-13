Johnson & Johnson Sells 154,570 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Johnson & Johnson trimmed its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,570 shares during the period. PROCEPT BioRobotics comprises 10.5% of Johnson & Johnson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Johnson & Johnson owned 1.93% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $35,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at $71,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PRCT traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 23,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,116. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 10.56. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $52.40.
PRCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
