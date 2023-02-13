JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.4% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 538.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $55.07. 1,163,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,197,475. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.91. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $62.60.

