KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Short Interest Up 26.6% in January

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the January 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 204,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 140,128 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 187.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 42,989 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $839,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8,307.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 316,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 312,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.15. 136,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,014. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

