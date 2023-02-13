KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $19.21

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.21, but opened at $20.00. KE shares last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 1,536,660 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEKE. TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, KE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

KE Stock Up 5.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. KE had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in KE by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KE during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in KE by 476.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in KE by 53.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

