Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $149.09. The company had a trading volume of 137,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.35. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

