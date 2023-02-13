Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 355 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,066,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,830,455. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.12 and a 200 day moving average of $98.64. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $111.17.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

