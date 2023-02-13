Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 11,000 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 386,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. TTM Technologies comprises 3.2% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 345.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TTMI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.81. 91,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,433. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $617.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

TTM Technologies Profile



TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

