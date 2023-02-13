Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 9,100 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Veradigm comprises approximately 3.1% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Veradigm worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Veradigm by 52.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 379,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 130,474 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Veradigm by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Veradigm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veradigm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Veradigm by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 33,421 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Veradigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus upgraded Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

In other Veradigm news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 222,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,365.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,365.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 722,517 shares in the company, valued at $13,106,458.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,776 shares of company stock worth $1,137,271 over the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 140,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Veradigm Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

