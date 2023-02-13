Kevin Cummings Sells 90,689 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Cummings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,649,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,332. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.08.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Compass Point dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

