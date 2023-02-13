Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.54. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Key Tronic by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 302,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 131,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

