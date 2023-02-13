Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Price Performance
Key Tronic stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.54. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.63%.
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.
