Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC) Insider Buys £22,100 in Stock

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC – Get Rating) insider Andrew Fleming bought 10,000 shares of Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £22,100 ($26,565.69).

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

LON KPC opened at GBX 220.50 ($2.65) on Monday. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 174 ($2.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 255.16 ($3.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of £136.30 million and a PE ratio of -19.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 210.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 210.17.

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a GBX 0.40 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.35%.

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Company Profile

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Baillie Gifford & Co Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a top-down stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as sound balance sheets, good cash flows, ability to pay and sustain dividends, good asset bases, and market conditions to create its portfolio.

