Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $96,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB opened at $128.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.72 and a 200-day moving average of $128.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

