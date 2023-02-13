King Wealth Acquires 20 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $593.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

