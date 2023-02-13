Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 52,165 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Rating) by 377.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,165 shares during the quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:YOLO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,348. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67.

