Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF makes up 1.2% of Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 9,741.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ LEGR traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.61. 425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,932. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $43.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

