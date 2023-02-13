Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 915,240 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $149,907,000 after purchasing an additional 521,489 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $397,164,000 after purchasing an additional 25,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ PANW traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $166.50. 495,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,199,781. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.52.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,978 shares of company stock worth $39,593,965. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.