Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 152.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 128.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.1 %

TSM stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,827,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,984,815. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $494.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $124.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 39.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

