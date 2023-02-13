Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. TD Securities lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,986. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 14.44.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

