Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGSPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kingspan Group from €70.00 ($75.27) to €64.00 ($68.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Kingspan Group from €83.00 ($89.25) to €73.00 ($78.49) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kingspan Group from €64.00 ($68.82) to €62.00 ($66.67) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kingspan Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingspan Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $62.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average of $57.56. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $114.51.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.