KLA (KLAC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/27/2023 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $410.00 to $445.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $455.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $325.00 to $410.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $318.00 to $422.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $335.00 to $460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – KLA was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $260.00.

1/17/2023 – KLA is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2023 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $410.00 to $468.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC traded up $7.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $403.30. The stock had a trading volume of 451,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,797. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $398.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.74. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.59 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

