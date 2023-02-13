KlayUniverse (KUT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.40 Million

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $1,627.86 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded up 60.1% against the U.S. dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0437 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00426064 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,092.28 or 0.28219103 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000178 BTC.

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.06258735 USD and is up 72.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,307.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

