kneat.com (CVE:KSI) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of kneat.com, inc. (CVE:KSI – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.30 and last traded at C$4.25. 114,330 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 42,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.06.

kneat.com Trading Up 4.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$325.27 million and a PE ratio of -30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.25.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

