Komodo Hits One Day Trading Volume of $658,688.29 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, Komodo has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $35.77 million and approximately $658,688.29 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00198445 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00071849 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00054931 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002127 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

