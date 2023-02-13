Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the January 15th total of 309,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,096.0 days.

Separately, Pareto Securities cut shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

NSKFF stock remained flat at $37.97 during mid-day trading on Monday. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.46.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments, Kongsberg Maritime (KM), and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace(KDA), and Kongsberg Digital (KDI). The KM segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

