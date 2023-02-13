KonPay (KON) Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week

KonPay (KON) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One KonPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0790 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $113.72 million and $1.89 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KonPay has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KonPay Profile

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

